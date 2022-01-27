Edwardsville parents express fear, concerns over district letter suggesting return to remote learning

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV.com) -- Multiple parents in the Edwardsville School District expressed frustration and fear over a letter sent on Wednesday by the district’s superintendent that cautioned that students may need to return to remote learning.
"Enough with these empty threats and letters. Our kids need stability, and they need to be in school. And these masks need to come off their face,” said Andrea Painter, a parent in the district.
“It was quite a surprise to us, as well, because the whole goal of everyone is to have our students to be in person and learning together in classrooms,” said parent Michelle Stacy.
The reasoning behind this caution comes as a class action lawsuit filed against 145 school districts with mask mandates last year could be decided by a Sangamon County judge as early as tomorrow. Sangamon County includes Springfield and surrounding areas.
Right now, Illinois school districts are required to enforce mask mandates due to an executive order from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.
“Right now, the mask mandate is issued by the governor through the executive order, so it impacts all schools across the state. One of the things the judge could say is that the governor doesn’t have the right to issue an executive order related to masks, but local school districts do,” said Patrick Shelton, superintendent for the Edwardsville School District. “And in that case, we would go back to our return to learn plan and we would determine what we want to do locally.”
However, it is unclear if schools will be given that right to enforce their own mandates, which is why Shelton says the district is planning for all possible outcomes if they cannot require masks.
“We’re still at a pretty critical point from a county transmission standpoint, which Is where I think we’re approaching this from,” said Shelton. “I think if our positivity stays high, we’ve been encouraged by our health department to really think about students being in schools unmasked because that’s going to cause a health concern for not only our students but our staff, and our goal is to make sure they have a safe environment to learn.”
The letter to Edwardsville parents said, in part:
“Even though our COVID-19 numbers are trending down, we are still at a 22% positivity rate in Madison County and have had over 150 positive COVID cases reported the past week in District #7. If the health and safety of our students and staff cannot be guaranteed due to the high number of positive COVID cases, there is the possibility that we may have to implement a district-wide adaptive pause and move to remote learning. We hope this is not the scenario, but we want you to know that it is a possibility.”
The Triad Community Unit School District also told parents this month the district may move to remote learning if the court rules against mask mandates, since they are also listed in the suit. No one within the district was immediately available to interview today regarding the lawsuit.
“My biggest concern is my student, my son. His first remote learning experience was just horrific, to the point where for eight weeks in one class he didn’t have any instruction at all,” said Nate Vuagniaux, whose son is in the Edwardsville School District. “You’re going to have decreased learning, significant learning loss…you’re going to have significant mental health challenges.”
Heather Johnson, an Edwardsville parent, is one of hundreds of Illinois parents included in the class action lawsuit against schools. She said it feels retaliatory the district could go back to remote learning if parents against mask mandates win the suit.
“It is frustrating because I feel like we’ve taken this time to go through this whole entire process the correct legal way going through the court system and filing a lawsuit,” said Johnson, “and for them to threaten us with remote learning…what are our kids going to think if they see that we went and did this the legal way?”
Allison Carroll used to have two children in the district but said she took them out because of the inconsistencies and uncertainties about keeping kids in school.
“I reached the point where I could not sacrifice any more of my children’s education for this. I couldn’t,” she said.
"Whether you agree with masks or don't agree with masks...it caused all kinds of parents to panic,” said parent Alicia Downs about the district’s letter. “And probably feel the same way as me, sick to their stomachs about their kids going remote again."
Some parents question the district’s motivation behind the letter sent to parents, saying they feel like the district is using remote learning as a threat against the outcome of the lawsuit.
“We would never ever use our students or being in school as a threat. We simply wanted to make sure that people are aware and prepared of what could be coming,” said Shelton. “We will continue to consult with [the] Madison County Health Department…but we also talk to local physicians and try to get a sense of where things are.”
“My biggest concern is that our children are being played like a political football and that it’s just going back and forth for arbitrary reasons,” said Stacy. “I would be happy for them to wear a mask as long as it keeps them in person.”
There is a second school lawsuit moving through Illinois courts that could potentially remove requirements for testing and masks among school staff.
The Edwardsville School District is one of 21 districts listed in that suit.
