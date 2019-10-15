EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Officials in a Metro East town decided Tuesday to approve a single-use bag fee in grocery stores and other large retail shops.
With the 10-cent fee, Edwardsville is the first city in the region to implement a fee for paper and plastic bag use at stores. Across the country, hundreds of cities have either already banned or taxed the single-use bags.
In Edwardsville the new ordinance is a fee, not a tax.
According to the plan, it would apply to retail locations with a floor area of 7,000 square feet or greater. The retailers would keep the fees collected.
It does not apply to bags used by customers inside stores for things such as: packaging of bulk items like fruit, vegetables and grain, wraps for frozen food, meat or fish, prescriptions, or bakery goods.
Locations like farmers markets, fairs or restaurant that give out take-out food would also not be required to pay the fee.
There would be no charge for a bag if the customer can prove they are participating in the Illinois Food Assistance Program.
The fee will goes into effect on April 1, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.