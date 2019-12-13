ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A police pursuit ended in downtown St. Louis Friday morning after starting in the Metro East.
The chase, which is believed to have started near Belleville around 8:30 a.m. eventually crossed over the Poplar Street Bridge and the suspect exited at the Lumiere Casino exit.
The driver is a suspect in a Major Case Squad investigation tied to the murder of a man in Edwardsville Tuesday.
[READ: Major Case Squad identifies man found dead in Edwardsville, foul play suspected]
43-year-old Scott David Brown was found dead near Poag Road and Illinois Route 111 and investigators believe his death was suspicious.
[WATCH: Skyzoom4 video as chase enters downtown St. Louis]
After leading officers on a 30-minute chase, the suspect eventually pulled over near downtown St. Louis and put his hands out. Police took him into custody at 16th and Delmar.
