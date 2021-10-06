MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East man is facing charges in the death of his young daughter.
Thomas Dellamano, 38, of Edwardsville, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of his 6-month-old daughter.
On Sept. 28, the child was transported to a local hospital for injuries and she passed away on Oct. 4. Her injuries are consistent with being shaken, charges said.
Dellamano is currently in the Madison County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.