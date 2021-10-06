Thomas Dellamano mugshot 10/6/2021

Thomas Dellamano, 38, is charged with murder in the death of his six month old daughter.

 Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East man is facing charges in the death of his young daughter.

Thomas Dellamano, 38, of Edwardsville, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of his 6-month-old daughter.

On Sept. 28, the child was transported to a local hospital for injuries and she passed away on Oct. 4. Her injuries are consistent with being shaken, charges said.

Dellamano is currently in the Madison County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.

