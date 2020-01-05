Edwardsville attorney found dead inside home; person in custody

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A person was taken into custody after an Edwardsville attorney was found dead inside his Madison County home Saturday night.
Officers found the body of 47-year-old Randy Gori inside his home in the 4500 block of Mooney Creek in rural Edwardsville just before 9 p.m.
[WATCH: Person in custody after Edwardsville attorney found dead in his home]
Gori was an attorney in Edwardsville at the Gori Law Firm.
Download the KMOV News app to receive breaking news updates
Police said a 2020 black Rolls Royce SUV Cullinan was taken from the home Saturday night. Officers were able to locate the SUV and a person of interest Sunday afternoon.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office handed the investigation over the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.
The Major Case Squad is asking anyone who knows anything to contact them at 618-296-5544.
Who is Randy Gori?
According to the Gori Law Firm website, Gori was a graduate of St. Louis University School of Law. He received an Academic Achievement Award in Remedies when he graduated in 1998.
Gori and the Gori Law Firm donated $10,000 to BackStoppers in October, 2019 in honor of fallen Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, according the law firm's website.
In December, Gori and the law firm donated money to the City of Edwardsville for a new ice rink facility. The rink will be named the Gori Family Ice Complex.
Adnan Siddiqui belonged to the same car club as Gori. He said the two vacationed together and even went to a restaurant opening weeks ago.
"If you talk to anybody they're just in utter shock," Siddiqui said. "He was very well-known in his community because he's given millions of dollars of charity to his hometown."
[WATCH: Body found at Edwardsville home prompts Major Case Squad investigation]
Gori was also the managing partner and co-founder of Gori Julian & Associates. The group posted on their Facebook page saying Gori was a 'true leader, a wonderful attorney and friend and a champion of our community.'
"He gave so much to everyone he knew both personally and professionally," the Facebook post reads. "We will continue the legacy that Randy created and ask the community to join with us in supporting his family during this difficult time."
William A. Mudge, the chief judge for the Third Judicial Circuit, released the following statement:
"Yesterday the Chief Judge’s Office learned of the tragic death of Randy Gori.
An evil and senseless act has taken a wonderful father, lawyer, and friend from the legal community.
He approached everyone with a smile and was dedicated to the pursuit of justice for his clients. Randy’s generosity and support of this community was second to none. He will be missed here at the courthouse.
Our collective heart goes out to Randy Gori’s family, law firm and friends."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.