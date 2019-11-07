EDWARDSVILLE , Ill. (KMOV.com) – Charges are pending against an Edwardsville High School student who told other students he would bring a gun to school, administrators said.
[READ: After racist social posts leads to fights, Edwardsville school officials pledge change]
In a letter to parents on Thursday, Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Dennis Cramsey says the student told other students Thursday morning that he wanted to bring a gun to school.
The student was called into the office and was taken into custody. The student was not armed and no gun was found on school property.
The school also says a Snapchat message was sent from another student telling others what the student in question said. The school is trying to stop that message from being spread further on social media.
