Edwardsville Fire Department explains technical response for situations like Friday's Amazon warehouse collapse

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV.com) -- The Edwardsville community continues to mourn the loss of six workers who died during the Amazon warehouse collapse. A firefighter who was on the ground detailed how first responders carried out the search and rescue effort.
“When you have a scenario where it's intense, you do have emotions that take a few days to resolve. You have to decompress from an incident that's severe,” Jake Sweetman, one of the leads of technical rescue with the Edwardsville Fire Department, said. "Our hearts go out to our citizens. We signed up to do this because we care about humanity and everyone we come in contact with."
News 4 pulled together dispatch calls from Friday night, where crews from multiple agencies in the Metro East began reporting signs and warnings of a tornado touching down near Edwardsville at around 8:30 p.m. Minutes later, a transmission from the Edwardsville Fire Department warned that people are trapped inside the Amazon warehouse.
“We're preplanning constantly in our heads from the moment we're hearing the words over the radio, while we're putting our gear on, while we're getting in the truck, we're thinking what is our next step,” Sweetman said. “And how can we get two or three steps ahead to provide what we need."
Sweetman said they cannot speak about specifics related to Friday’s tornado and the search and rescue efforts operations that follow. He did say that in any disaster event like this, crews go through a series of training scenarios to prepare for the possibility of entering a dangerous situation.
“The safety of our crew is most important, and then we go to determining if there's any viable life in the incident, whether its a confined space or water,” he said. “We're looking for someone to help, and after we find if there's someone to help, we start looking at our life safety. Then, we start to stabilize our incident, and then we worry about property conservation third. So, it’s kind of our three key things that we look for."
Sweetman said it's essential they have the lifesaving resources like a technical response team, which not all departments have because of the training and expenses that come with it. They also rely on assistance from other agencies when their resources are not enough.
"When we receive a call for technical rescue, whether it be directly to Edwardsville Fire Department or to the Madison County technical rescue team, we determine what type of incident we may have and then from there, we start sending resources,” Sweetman said.
A vigil to honor the six people who died in the tragedy was set to take place Wednesday night at the STL4 Amazon fulfillment center, which is by the Amazon warehouse that collapsed in the tornado. However, it was postponed because of the weather.
In the meantime, flags remain at half-staff in Edwardsville to honor the lives lost in Friday's tornado. There will be a ceremony to honor the victims Friday at 10 a.m. in Governors’ Plaza located at 333 South Main Street in Edwardsville.
