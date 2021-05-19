EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The mask mandate in Edwardsville has been repealed.
In December, the Edwardsville City Council voted unanimously to enforce the mandate by fining or citing noncompliant individuals and businesses. The ordinance was repealed by the council during their May 18 meeting, which aligns the city with Illinois' new guidance that follows the CDC's instruction that fully vaccinated residents do not need a mask.
Chief Jay Keeven with the Edwardsville Police Department said the city only received a handful of complaints prior to the mandate going into effect, but believed the ordinance would help stop the spread.
“Compliance is good but not perfect, so the goal of our city council is not to fine individuals, but to have an ordinance on the books that allows the police department to have some enforcement avenue should somebody not comply with the request,” Keeven said at the time the mandate was enacted.
Jenna Simon works at MOD on Trend, a boutique, and said she would deal with customers about once a week who didn't want to comply with the mask requirement. She believed the ordinance will make her job easier and keep everyone safe.
“If I’m telling them they need a mask they react badly because they came in here knowing that they need a mask but chose not to still, but if I ask them to leave they will leave,” Simon said.
Mike Shannon’s Grill told News 4 customers would be given the option to dine indoors, even though indoor dining is banned by the state in the Metro East. General Manager Travis Dudley said the restaurant required customers to wear a mask until they’re seated at their table. Dudley said some customers refused to comply with the mask request even before they’re seated.
“I’ve heard that it’s made up," Dudley said. "We’ve had a guest tell us we’re frying pituitary glands when we use a thermometer on her head. It’s been a wild ride dealing with the public.”
According to the city, every time someone was caught not complying with the mask ordinance was a separate offense. For individuals, the first offense was $25, the second was $50, the third cost $100, and anything after that will be $250. For businesses, the first offense cost $50, the second was $100, the third was $200, and anything after that was $500.
Chief Keeven said each person or business would receive a warning before a citation is issued. He said his officers will not be doing targeted patrols to enforce the ordinance, but will observe compliance throughout their daily routines.
“Our goal is going to be voluntary compliance. The direction that I’ve given to our officers is that we’d like for them to gain voluntary compliance from the individual,” Keeven said. “So if you’re not wearing a mask inside a business or location where you can’t be social distanced, the officer is simply going to ask you to comply with the law.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.