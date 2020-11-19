EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The mayor of Edwardsville issued a local state of emergency, making masks a requirement in all public places.
Even with a state-wide mask mandate in place, city leaders called their order a wake up call and a reminder that everyone who lives in Edwardsville must be diligent in wearing face coverings when in public.
Local leaders are calling the surge in case numbers alarming and say this is a last ditch effort before they have to take more drastic measures.
"This 'emergency order' is essentially laying the groundwork for the city to pass an ordinance which would allow them to start fining people who aren't wearing masks in public places," said Fire Chief James Whiteford.
Edwardsville officials said they hope it doesn't get to that point, but if it does, the fine would likely be $25 for people not wearing masks and a $50 fine for businesses not enforcing the mask mandate for their employees.
Whiteford said local hospitals are so full, his EMS crew has had long wait times when dropping people off for treatment.
It's also a constant struggle for hospital workers to shuffle beds around and admit patients. For Summer Johnston, a nurse who treats COVID-19 patients, why some people refuse to wear masks is a mystery.
"I feel like the responsible thing to do is to care for others and deal with the inconvenience. So many surgeons and nurses, we have to wear these masks for eight, 10, 12, 16 hours a day and we don't mind it because we know we are taking care of our patients and that we are working our hardest to make sure they're protected," she said. "I think if we can wear them for 16 hours, you can wear them for 30 minutes in a grocery store."
Friday, a new round of restrictions take effect in Illinois. As a part of that, in the Metro East casinos will close, and gyms, salons, and retail shops have to go back down to 25 percent capacity.
Some owners are getting creative to make that work.
Cindy Kenney, owner of My Treasure House, said the restrictions are coming right before her holiday open house, which is her busiest weekend of the year.
"We usually would quadruple a normal day's sales on both days, so we know it's not going to happen but we're going to try our best to see how we can make it work," Kenney said. "We put up a big tent outside in the parking lot here at Park Plaza and we're filling that up. All sides of the tent will be open so people can drive by and shop from their car."
