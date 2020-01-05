EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated after an Edwardsville attorney was found dead inside a Madison County home Saturday night.
Officers found the body of 47-year-old Randy Gori dead at his home in the 4500 block of Mooney Creek in rural Edwardsville just before 9 p.m.
Sources told News 4 Gori was an attorney in Edwardsville at the Gori Law Firm.
Police said a 2020 black Rolls Royce SUV Cullinan was also taken from the home.
Police said more than 25 investigators from several area departments are working "numerous" leads in the case.
No additional information has been released about possible suspect(s).
Anyone with information should contact the Major Case Squad at 618-296-5544.
