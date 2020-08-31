ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The proliferation of guns in St. Louis City is a big driver of the increase in violent crime in St. Louis City, Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told News 4 Monday.
Edwards made the comments after a violent weekend in which 12 people in the city, including two police officers, were shot. One of the officers died. So far in 2020, there have been 181 homicides, compared with 136 at the same time in 2019.
Edwards says an increase in the number of officers on the force will have a limited impact if the number of guns on city streets is not reduced.
"One of the biggest obstacles that I have in the City of St. Louis right now is just simply the proliferation of guns. We have to work on guns," Edwards said. "We can have an additional 200 officers, an additional 500 officers, while those offices will help us, the number of guns and the types of guns in the City of St. Louis is almost overwhelming at this time."
Edwards said officers are currently confiscating guns that they encounter and investigating to determine if they are legally owned.
"When we encounter guns, we're actually taking the guns away, having an opportunity to look at the serial numbers and trying to make a determination as to whether that gun is lawful or unlawful," he said. "We don't want to infringe on people's Second Amendment rights, but we know that in certain areas, both south, north, east and west in the city of St. Louis, we have many, many people that are carrying guns that we are aware, have been convicted felons."
Edwards says they are turning many defendants suspected of illegally owning guns over to federal authorities, who he says can charge them under gun laws that do not exist at the state level.
He added that "Operation Legend," a federal effort to combat violent crime has been effective.
"There have been nearly 300 arrests as a result of "Operation Legend." The our federal partners have arrested about 250 folk. The St Louis Police Department has arrested another 50 plus individuals in light of this, this problem with guns and and making sure that we target the most violent people in the city of St. Louis," Edwards said.
