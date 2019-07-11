ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Education is emphasized as the heart of the Magic House's mission.
And now, the company is offering educators to visit the Magic House @ MADE for free. After flashing proper ID, educators can get in for free with one child guest.
Home school and subsititue teachers are welcome as long as they display their HSLDA card or educator card.
Educators and kids can explore the makerspace and enjoy the following activities: painting on a digital easel, sculpting a clay creation, designing for a 3D printer or laser cutter, building robots and circuits, launching a rocket.
