ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- 8,000 teachers, from elementary school through high school- even college professors- were in St. Louis Thursday.
They are taking part in the National Science Teachers Association Conference at the America's Center.
Astronaut Scott Kelly was there as well, talking to the teachers about how to make science more exciting and appealing to students of all ages.
Explore St. Louis estimates the conference will pump $6.5 million into the St. Louis economy.
