ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- For the first time, inmates at the St. Charles County jail can take part in educational programming during their incarceration.
Daniel Keen, Director of Corrections for St. Charles County, said it has been a goal of his for the last three years. "In the long run, once they're released they become more employable," he said. "An employable individual is less likely to return to jail than someone who is not working."
The programming was scheduled to begin in 2020, but COVID-19 caused a year-long delay. The programming offers classes to help inmates pass the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) to receive their diploma.
The first classes began in March and will offer a 10-week course. A small group of inmates gather in a classroom for two hours a day for the virtual class, taught by a teacher at St. Charles County Community College.
Many of the inmates said they dropped out of high school in the 11th grade and have a desire to get their diploma. "One of the reasons is no one in my family got around to graduate so I always wanted to do that to make my mom proud," said an inmate named Gage.
Keen said the program is budgeted for $10,000 in 2021. That money comes from the jail's general fund consisting of taxpayer dollars. However, Keen said the value of even one inmate not returning to jail as a result of the program is high.
"It costs about $110 a day to feed and house one inmate," he said. "So even if one gets their education and doesn't come back, that saves the taxpayer up to $40,000 a year."
The national recidivism rate is about 68 percent and in St. Charles County, it's closer to 54 percent.
"The constant cycle of me coming back and forth to these places no, I don't want to have to bring my son through the same thing I had to go through," said an inmate named Devin.
As COVID restrictions loosen, teachers will be welcomed to the classroom for in-person learning. Additionally, the jail plans to add additional programming to include balancing a checkbook, filling out job applications and other skills. "Education is important to have under your belt so when I do get out of here, it'll better my future," said an inmate named Cortez.
All inmates are evaluated for their skill level and interest in taking part in the course. Currently, there are 16 inmates enrolled. If an inmate leaves the jail before completing the course, they have the ability to do so at home.
The average daily population of the jail is 270 inmates and the average length of stay is 56 days.
