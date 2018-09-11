(KMOV.com) - College is a dream for so many students but on that doesn’t come true for everyone. A local organization is working to give students a chance by providing opportunities to at risk youth.
Boys Hope Girls Hope is a program that helps children reach their goals of going to college. The organization takes students who may be gifted academically, but left disadvantaged. Students live together year round, attending various schools.
Each student who makes it out of the program, likes to pay it forward, giving a hand up to the next students.
Boys Hope Girls Hope also runs a community based program, reaching out to students in the Ferguson-Florissant School District.
