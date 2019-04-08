EDMUNDSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An Edmundson police squad car was hit as one driver was chasing another near Lambert Airport Monday afternoon.
Police say the crash happened on the exit ramp from westbound I-70 onto Airflight Road just before 2:15 p.m.
One driver was chasing another in St. Louis City before the chase headed west into St. Louis City.
Police say one of the drivers hit the side of an Edmundson police car that was passing through.
Each driver, both men, were taken into a custody.
The Edmundson police officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The exit ramp from westbound I-70 to Airflight is closed.
