(KMOV) - Cardinals Hall of Famer Jim Edmonds talks about the Rays and Dodgers going head-to-head in this year's World Series and also discusses the Randy Arozarena trade and being a possible hitting coach for the Cardinals.
Edmonds weighs in on World Series, Arozarena and if he'll join Cards coaching staff
