ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Throughout much of the Cardinals’ current losing stretch, which was expanded in a defeat to the Pirates Thursday night to include losses in four straight games, as well as losses in six of the club’s last seven and 17 of its past 23, St. Louis manager Mike Shildt has frequently discussed the value of the process.
Though he’s consistently conceded Major League Baseball as a results-oriented business, Shildt has also regularly praised his team for its approach in spite of its losing ways becoming more the norm than an aberration in recent weeks. He declared his appreciation for their adherence to the anchors of successful behaviors on a day-to-day basis, with the understanding that more favorable results would ultimately have no choice other than to follow in the footsteps of the team’s continued commitment to its sound approach.
Even as the losses have piled up for the Cardinals this month, Shildt has articulated that a vast portion of his confidence in the club’s ability to turn things around has been rooted in his belief that the quality of their effort, process and approach had not been diminished.
After an 8-2 loss to the last-place Pirates Thursday, those frequent sentiments were contradicted by a prominent Cardinals player.
Following the game after which Tommy Edman was removed from his customary perch atop the Cardinals batting order, the second baseman (and occasional right fielder) explained that the team held a clubhouse meeting Thursday to discuss some of the frustration associated with its recent stretch as well as to highlight some of the adjustments the club intends to make to inspire better performance moving forward. Asked to articulate some specific areas for improvement the team had identified as it looks to reverse its fortunes amid a stretch that has dropped the St. Louis from first to fourth in the NL Central standings, a portion of Edman’s response featured a noteworthy segment that called into question the quality of the Cardinals’ recent preparation from an offensive standpoint.
“I don't think we’ve necessarily done the greatest job of making a game plan for how guys are going to throw us day-by-day and working on things pre-game that are specifically tailored to prepare ourselves for that,” Edman said. “So I think we’re going to kind of start to implement a few more of those things into our pre-game routines and hopefully that helps us out.
In a Zoom environment that has felt repetitive at times over the course of the Cardinals’ struggles this month, Edman’s revelation came across like a relative bombshell.
“I don’t want to misrepresent that the report wasn’t accurate or that the scouting wasn’t good or that the understanding of what we were going to do wasn’t good,” Shildt said of the team's preparation of late. “It was the attention to the execution of it.”
As has been familiar for his post-game Zooms throughout this difficult month of baseball, Shildt went on to detail several positive elements of the Cardinals’ offensive performance Thursday. It’s an understandable perspective, given his role and his relentlessly optimistic nature. Shildt expressed the extent to which he felt his lineup took good at-bats in Thursday’s game—a sentiment backed by St. Louis’ five walks and a full-count hit-by-pitch versus just four strikeouts on the night—without receiving a reward proportional to the quality of the process.
“Those are the at-bats that, for some reason, the game doesn’t reward you initially when you get back to thinking about playing it in a certain manner,” Shildt said. “But it’ll turn. It kind of tests you sometimes, how long you’re going to be committed to it."
Then came a statement from Shildt that aligned more with Edman's evaluation of the team's lapses than anything he had said previously.
“We just got away from being committed to all aspects of the game and I’ll take responsibility for that. But we’re back on track.”
From a production standpoint, the Cardinals have irrefutably fallen short over the past few weeks—in their 17 losses over the last 23 games, St. Louis has scored 39 total runs for an average of 2.29 per loss. With the consistently paltry output offensively and a pitching staff that has regularly delivered free passes and early runs to the opposition—Carlos Martinez did both in the latest loss—it’s not difficult to track how this skid, which saw the Cards bottom-out to three games below .500 Thursday, has taken place.
There’s been no hiding from it, as Shildt has regularly noted his refusal to “alibi” the lack of positive results on a daily basis. But the notion that the Cardinals have erred in some way with regard to their day-to-day preparation was a new one with which Shildt was forced to publicly grapple Thursday. In the wake of Edman’s comments, the St. Louis manager did so by honing in on the necessity for an improved attention to detail from his team.
“It’s a good statement, an honest statement, by Eddy,” Shildt said. “He’s speaking and owning something that’s hard to own. I don’t want to misrepresent that it was Kumbaya and everybody was just kind of… but there’s another layer to that attention to detail, maybe—individually, collectively—and then making sure there’s an execution to it. Again, it’s not like the (scouting) report was erroneous or not clear or any of that. It was more about exactly how we’re going to attack, how we’re going to make adjustments, and then holding ourselves accountable to doing that. And that’s an area that I, we, have addressed.”
Shildt was steadfast behind the idea that, as of Thursday, the Cardinals had gotten things back on track. Even following another loss that looked much like many of the others, he didn’t speak in terms of behaviors that were due to change, but rather in terms of those that had already done so.
In that regard, if Thursday ultimately proves to have been the sort of inflection point detailed in Mike Shildt’s descriptions of the day’s events, the Cardinals will have turned the tide without the need for drastic action in the way of a coaching shakeup or other significant turbulence for the organization.
Yet, if those awaited results remain mere aspirations for much longer, we might come to view Thursday as having been the smoking gun for how imperative more urgent measures might have been to the prospects of a successful Cardinals season.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
