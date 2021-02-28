(KMOV.com) — Kolten Wong's departure from the Cardinals for the Brewers this off-season left a void on the infield dirt where the two-time Gold Glove Award winner had resided. Even before it was official that Wong would not return, though, the Cardinals hinted at their confidence in 25-year-old utility-man Tommy Edman’s ability to settle into the second base role more permanently.
Edman played shortstop primarily throughout his early days in the minor leagues, but has performed capably at numerous positions with the Cardinals over the last two seasons.
“Earlier this off-season there was still that uncertainty of whether or not Kolten would come back. So I was making sure I was getting reps all over the infield,” Edman said. “Then once Kolten signed with Milwaukee that was a pretty good indication that I’d be playing mostly second base. So that's where the majority of my reps have been in spring thus far. It definitely simplifies things not having to worry about getting ground balls from all the different angles. I’m going to make sure I'm staying fresh just in case something weird happens and I have to move around the infield, but hopefully it'll just be the one position this year.”
Another hat Wong wore in recent seasons was the one he donned at the start of each game. The primary lead-off man for the Cardinals the last two seasons, Wong had produced one of the more consistent on-base approaches for St. Louis ahead of the run-producers in the heart of the team’s order.
With casting calls now open for Wong’s replacement in the batting order, his likely replacement in the field is getting the first crack at the gig. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt penciled—or to be more accurate in these modern times, typed—Edman’s name into the lead-off spot for Sunday’s Grapefruit League opener against the Nationals.
“He’s a versatile guy, switch hitter,” Shildt said of Edman’s fit for the lead-off role. “He’s done it in the past. I wouldn't read too much into it but he does get the opportunity to do it today. And he's earned it. So, you know, we’ll run him out there and go play baseball.”
The Arenado-sized revamp to the heart of the Cardinals lineup this winter means even more of an emphasis on finding the right guys to bat ahead of the mid-order thumpers in St. Louis. The Cardinals want to construct an alignment that maximizes runs; Edman is ready to develop his mentality at the plate to contribute to that goal if he lands in the lead-off job.
“I think if I'm hitting in front of guys like Goldy and Arenado that guys will probably come and attack me,” Edman said. “I don't think they're gonna want to give me a free base with Goldschmidt and Arenado coming up. So I think that's going to be something that I'll have to pay attention to this year. Knowing that pitchers are not going to want to put me on base, and just take advantage of those mistakes that they make out over the plate. But knowing, too, that I can't get too aggressive because it's supposed to be my role to be that guy on base for them. So it's going to be interesting to try to figure out that fine line between the two.”
Another angle to the dual roles being eyed by Edman this spring, though, is the presence of a long-time Cardinal veteran with experience in both gigs. As Arenado’s arrival closes the previously revolving door for playing time at third base, Matt Carpenter is a man without a clear home heading into the season. He struggled to a career-worst .186/.325/.314 batting line during the shortened season last year, but hopes to round back into form under more traditional baseball circumstances this summer.
It’s fair to suggest that Carpenter enters 2021—the final guaranteed year of his contract—firmly in limbo. An All-Star as a primary second baseman back in 2018, he’s not ready to concede that any limits to his potential opportunities this season have already been defined.
“I don’t know if it’s been established that I’m a part-time player just yet,” Matt Carpenter said this week, pushing back on the premise of a question that asked how he would adapt to a reduced role. “There are a lot of games left, there’s a lot of season left. So I’m going to go out and compete everyday to be in the lineup. It doesn’t have to be—who knows where that’s going to be. If I find a way in there, it could be at a different position. That’s my mentality this spring is to go out and try to win a job.”
Though Carpenter is batting second and serving as the DH in the Cardinals spring training lineup Sunday, National League teams are preparing for the regular season as though there will be no universal designated hitter for 2021. Because the MLB Players Association and the league failed to reach an agreement that incorporated it, all indications are pointing toward the status quo of pitchers batting in NL ballparks. That figures to significantly tighten the squeeze on potential playing time for Carpenter, who said this week that he doesn’t anticipate taking any reps in the outfield this spring.
So he’s not throwing it back to 2012, where he appeared in meaningful games for the Cardinals as a right fielder. His other familiar positions, first and third base, currently house a duo with a combined 11 Gold Gloves and 11 All-Star appearances. If not second base, where does he go for playing time?
By slotting him in a prominent place in the lineup for Sunday’s spring training opener, Shildt indicates that the Cardinals are prepared to make room for Carpenter at the inn if his bat dictates the necessity this season. An offensive revival for a player that just a few years ago garnered MVP chatter would be a welcomed boost for the lineup, but it’s a development that would need to play out in reality before the manager starts ear-marking Carpenter’s role in a crowded infield.
If Carpenter forces his way into the conversation at second base on merit, though, Tommy Edman believes that’s just as well. While Carpenter may no longer sport the defensive versatility of his younger days, the Stanford graduate Edman is smart enough to connect the dots on the various shapes the Cardinals lineup could take over the course of the season.
As much as Edman finds attractive the idea of a stable home at second base, his desire to see the team win will influence his willingness for flexibility if the occasion demands it.
“Obviously, you want the best bats in the lineup,” Edman said. “So if that means me playing in the outfield or playing second, I’m open to anything. We actually got some outfield work in yesterday, just running around the outfield tracking fly balls, making sure I'm staying ready for wherever I'm needed.”
