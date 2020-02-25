ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Edera Italian Eatery will open in the former space of Scape American Bistro in the Central West End this May.
Located at 48 Maryland Plaza, the 120-seat restaurant is in partnership with the Koplar family and James Beard semifinalist Mike Randolph as the culinary consultant.
“We are fortunate to be located in one of the most exciting locations in the city,” said Sam Koplar. “But rather than try to recreate Scape, we reached out to friends and neighbors to find out what they really want to see in this location. Based on the input we received, we developed a casual, modern concept that is sophisticated while remaining approachable to guests.”
Edera’s menu will feature Randolph’s take on Italian dishes including pizza, pasta and prime steaks. The restaurant will feature a pizza station located in the dining room. Chef Mick Fumo will serve as the restaurant’s executive chef. He was most recently as chef at the Ritz-Carlton St. Louis.
Edera is Italian for Ivy and anyone who has visited the patio at the now closed Scape will recall the ivy-lined patio.
Scape closed its doors last April. It was among a number of long-standing businesses to close in the Central West End in 2019, but several new businesses have opened including Blue Mercury in the former Coffee Cartel space, Kendra Scott in the former Bissenger’s location and the St. Louis Chess Hall of Fame is expanding into Culpeppers and Brennan’s. Brennan’s will relocate around the block and is expected to open in the spring.
