BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Eckert’s Farm in Belleville is kicking off its 2020 strawberry season this week with promotions and pick-your-own strawberries is back!
Pick-your-own strawberry season will officially return at the Belleville farm on May 30 with socially distancing practices in place.
Reservations are required and timeslots must be purchased in advance online on their website here. Participants secured time slots must be for immediate family only.
The cost is $3 per person and children under 2 years old are free. Strawberries picked from the fields are $20 per half peck container, which is about 6 pounds.
“Strawberry season is always an exciting time at the farm. While the pick-your-own season looks different this year, our guests have made special memories at Eckert’s, and we feel this adaptation of strawberry season still delivers those experiences in a safe, effective way,” says Angie Eckert, Vice President of Retail Operations.
The farm is working to ensure that the pick-your-own experience remains safe and fun for attendees and Eckert’s staff.
Guests will be required to check in at a tent, which is located at the West end of Eckert’s parking lot before entering the strawberry patches. The number of attendees will be limited during each time slot to ensure proper social distancing. Guests are recommended to wear masks and are asked to be mindful of maintaining a safe social distance.
Hand washing stations will be provided for guests to wash their hands before entering the fields and Eckert’s will only be accepting credit/debit cards as forms of payment. All Eckert’s staff will be wearing masks and following the CDC's recommendations.
