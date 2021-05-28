ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Belleville's own Eckert's is coming to St. Louis County!
The Metro East-based farm is taking over the Old Lucky's Market location on Manchester in Rock Hill. It'll be called Eckert's St. Louis Farm Market.
The location will have Eckert's Farm produce, bakery treats, and gift items. It's set to be open in mid-June.
