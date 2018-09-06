ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Eckert’s is planning to give away 100,000 apples to spread a message of kindness beginning this weekend.

LouFest 2018 cancelled after 'several financial hurdles' Just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, LouFest organizers announced the 2018 event that was set for September 8-9 is canceled.

The farm planned to kick off its kindness campaign by sponsoring the LouFest children’s area this weekend but when the festival was canceled they saw it as an opportunity to lift spirits.

“At Eckert’s Farms, we pick kindness at every opportunity, and it feels like we could all use a little right now,” said Chris Eckert, President of Eckert’s.

This weekend, Eckert’s will give away free bags of apples at two family-oriented events:

Saturday, September 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Carondelet Park Rec Complex (Free admission to event in lobby area only) located at 930 Holly Hills Ave, St. Louis, MO 63111

Sunday, September 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the City Museum (Free with City Museum admission) located at 750 N 16th St, St. Louis, MO 63103

Next week, Eckert’s plans to distribute apples to schools, community centers and small businesses that will act as pick-up locations. Those locations and events will be announced on Monday, Sept. 10. To request to be a pick-up location, email community@eckerts.com.