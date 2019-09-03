MILLSTADT, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The corn maze at Eckert’s Millstadt Fun Farm is an ode to the Stanley Cup Champions this year!
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 went over the maze and saw the design was the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions logo.
The fun farm will reopen on Aug. 31 for pick-your-own apples and then entertainment will begin on Sept. 7. Click here for more details on Eckert’s Millstadt Farm.
