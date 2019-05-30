ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The NHL announced its artist lineup for the Stanley Cup celebration in St. Louis ahead of games 3 and 4.
There will be live music and a viewing party on Market Street in St. Louis for Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 on Monday.
Echosmith will headline the party for Game 3. The sibling trio from southern California will take the stage at 5:30 p.m.
St. Louis native and "The Voice" finalist Kennedy Holmes will perform the "Gloria" sing-along taking place after a win in Game 3.
Grammy Award-winning artist Gary Clark Jr. will perform before Game 4.
The party will be on Market Street between Tucker and 14th Streets, and the roadway will be closed to traffic.
Both events begin at 3 p.m. and will have food, drinks and merchandise sold. The game will be broadcast on TVs throughout the event.
