ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Lane closures in the eastbound direction of the Poplar Street Bridge will impact drivers Tuesday.
From 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., two eastbound lanes at a time will be closed for inspections near Exit 1. Drivers will still be able to access Interstate 70 and Illinois Route 3 through the work zone.
All eastbound lanes should reopen before the afternoon rush hour.
Read: 5-year-old killed in Poplar Street Bridge crash was riding in sleeper berth of semi-truck, police say
Drivers are being urged to prepare for significant backups in the area while the inspections are underway.
The inspections are being done to determine the extent of needed repairs following a crash that claimed the life of a 5-year-old girl Monday morning.
