ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Eastbound lanes of the Stan Musial Memorial Veterans Bridge will close Sunday morning for repairs, MoDOT announced Saturday.
Crews must repair an expansion joint on the roadway (I-70) approaching the bridge. All eastbound lanes will officially close at 6:00 a.m. Officials say the forecasted cold temperatures and snow could mean the lanes could be closed for a week.
Drivers are being asked to use Poplar Street Bridge, Jefferson Barracks Bridge or the Chain of Rocks Bridge to get into Illinois from Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.