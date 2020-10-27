ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The eastbound lanes of the Interstate 70 Blanchette Missouri River Bridge will be closed overnight Wednesday.
Starting at 9 p.m. on Oct. 28, the two lanes of the eastbound bridge will close to traffic. In addition, MoDOT crews will close the on-ramp from 5th Street to eastbound I-70.
While the lanes are closed, crews will prepare to remove the barrier wall and return all lanes to their respective bridges. During the first two weeks of November, similar closures will be in place to continue making the changes.
While the lanes are closed, drivers will need to use the two lanes on the westbound bridge or detour using Route 94.
The eastbound lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. Thursday.
