ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Following a morning closure, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 have reopened at Grand in the City of St. Louis.
Light snow spreads in during the Wednesday morning commute. Not a winter storm, but light accumulations possible as snow weakens over the area.
A water main break sent water flowing downhill along Grand and onto the interstate below, causing an icy mess during the early morning hours Wednesday. With the freezing temperatures and flowing water, the St. Louis Water Division and Missouri American Water (MAW) were called to make repairs before the interstate could reopen.
The interstate reopened before 10:45 a.m. City officials told News 4 that Grand will remain closed for several hours.
A few years ago, MAW responded to more than 1,200 water main breaks in a 30-day span.
