ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The ramp from eastbound Interstate 64 to Jefferson will close for two months starting Aug. 30.
The ramp will close around 9 a.m., after the morning rush. During the closure, crews will widen the ramp as part of the new interchange between 22nd Street and Jefferson.
While the ramp is closed, drivers should detour by taking Market/Bernard to Jefferson or 14th Street to Market. The ramp will reopen in early November.
