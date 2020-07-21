EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 were closed near Eureka following a Tuesday morning crash.
The crash closed the eastbound lanes of the interstate at Lewis Road just before 7 a.m.
Powerhouse SKyzoom4 was over the crash scene and saw traffic moving through the area after the crash was cleared around 7:30 a.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, no one was injured in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.