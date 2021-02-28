All lanes of eastbound Interstate 255 are closed following an overturned tanker crash Sunday morning.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of eastbound Interstate 255 have reopened following an overturned tanker crash Sunday morning.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. near Telegraph. It is unclear if anyone is injured but crews are attempting to upright the tanker at this time. All lanes were reopened by 9 a.m.

