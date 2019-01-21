ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – All lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 will close for three to four hours in Wentzville Monday night.
Starting at 9 p.m., Wentzville police will close the lanes at Foristell to remove the remains of a burnt semi-truck.
The semi-truck caught fire on the interstate around 7:30 a.m. No one was injured during the fire.
When crews close the interstate, interstate drivers will be diverted to Veterans Memorial Parkway South Service Road to Wentzville Parkway.
Police officials said the fire department used a lot of water to get the fire out, which then turned to ice. The ice forced MoDOT crews to respond to salt the area, which resulted in the interstate being closed Monday morning.
The semi-truck was carrying non-toxic materials at the time of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.