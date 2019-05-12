NORTH COUNTY (KMOV.com)--- Emergency crews have reopen eastbound Interstate 270 at Lindbergh Sunday afternoon after a serious car crash.
The ramp from southbound Lindbergh to eastbound Interstate 270 was shut down and all traffic was diverted off to the nearest exit.
It is unknown how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured during the crash.
The same stretch of the interstate was shut down for six hours Saturday afternoon following a fatal crash.
