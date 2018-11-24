ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The eastbound I-64 exit to MO 141 has been reopened Saturday morning.
The exit was closed around 9 a.m. because of an accident.
MODoT announced the closure in a tweet Saturday morning, recommending commuters to take an alternate route.
The closure reopened shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday.
News 4 will keep you updated on traffic and closures on the KMOV Traffic app.
