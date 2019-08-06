WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Eastbound Interstate 70 is reopen in Wentzville after a fatal crash Tuesday morning.
A three-vehicle crash closed all the lanes near Wentzville Parkway around 6:10 a.m. Police told News 4 the crash involved a pickup truck, SUV and semi-truck.
One person was killed and another was injured in the crash, according to authorities.
All lanes of the interstate reopened around 10 a.m.
No other details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.