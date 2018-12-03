ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – There were major delays on eastbound Interstate 64 in St. Charles County after a pedestrian was struck and killed.
The pedestrian was fatally struck on the interstate west of Winghaven Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
Following the incident, the eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed. While emergency crews were on the scene, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said traffic was being diverted from the interstate to Highway N.
The lanes reopened before 9 a.m.
No other information has been released.
