ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A crash closed all lanes of eastbound 70 near Wentzville Parkway in St. Charles County Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred around 6:35 a.m.
All lanes were reopen about 45 minutes after emergency crews first arrived on the scene.
Additional information regarding the crash has not been released.
