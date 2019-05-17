ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Several lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 at TR Hughes in St. Charles County were closed Friday morning following a crash.
MoDOT told News 4 cars were getting by using the shoulder shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday. Traffic was also being diverted onto Highway K from the eastbound lanes of the interstate.
The reason for the closure was reportedly an overturned vehicle. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.
An official with the St. Charles County Ambulance District told News 4 one person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
All lanes reopened to traffic around 7:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.