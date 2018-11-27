Pedestrian struck on EB I-70

Police in the area where a pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – All lanes of Eastbound Interstate 70 near Shreve are reopen after a woman was hit by a vehicle.

The St. Louis Police Department said they were investigating a person struck in the area around 8:20 a.m.

After emergency crews arrived on the scene, the eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed until around 9 a.m. During the closure, traffic was diverted off the interstate at Grand.

Traffic being diverted

Traffic being diverted off of EB I-70 at Grand Tuesday morning.

After the scene was cleared, police said the woman was conscious and breathing while being taken to the hospital. She was later listed as stable. 

The investigation is ongoing.

