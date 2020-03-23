ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- MoDOT will close the ramp from EB I-44 to Jefferson for a month on March 30.
The closure is part of the on-going construction of the I-44 bridge over Jefferson. The ramp will need to be closed for a month as crews rebuild it.
The ramp is scheduled to close Monday, March 30 at 9 a.m. weather permitting, MoDOT said.
Drivers can exit at Layfayette (Exit 290B) and use Truman and Chouteau to detour to Jefferson.
