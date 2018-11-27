NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - All lanes of eastbound I-70 are closed near West Florissant in north St. Louis due to some type of incident.
The view from Skyzoom 4 shows multiple police cars on the highway, with officers blocking off traffic.
An “officer in need of aid” call went out for the location.
Other information was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.