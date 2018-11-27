NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - All lanes of eastbound I-70 were closed near West Florissant in north St. Louis Tuesday evening after an off-duty Velda City police officer fired shots at a driver who tried to hit him, police say.
The view from Skyzoom 4 showed multiple police cars on the highway, with officers blocking off traffic.
An “officer in need of aid” call went out for the location.
Police say the suspect drove away and they do not know if he was shot. The officer was not injured.
All lanes have since reopened.
