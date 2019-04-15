O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A semi-truck fire caused delays on eastbound Interstate 70 in St. Charles County Monday morning.
The truck caught fire on the interstate near TR Hughes shortly before 5 a.m., closing all eastbound lanes. Around 5:05 a.m., one eastbound lane reopened to traffic. Roughly two hours later, all lanes were back open after the semi-truck was towed away.
No other information has been released.
