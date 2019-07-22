UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A semi-truck crash closed eastbound Interstate 44 in Franklin County early Monday morning.
Around 3 a.m., the lanes were closed near mile 248, near Union, after a semi-truck rolled over.
Traffic was seen going through the area again around 6:30 a.m.
It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
