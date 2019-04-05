ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A multi-vehicle crash closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Grand during the early morning commute.
The three car crash blocked all lanes between Adelaide Avenue and Grand Avenue just before 6 a.m. Friday. All lanes reopened around 6:40 a.m.
No other information regarding the crash or lane closures has been released.
