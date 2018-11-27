ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – All lanes of Eastbound Interstate 70 near Shreve are reopen after a woman was hit by a vehicle.
The St. Louis Police Department said they were investigating a person struck in the area around 8:20 a.m.
Due to an "Accident - Person Struck" investigation, all lanes of Eastbound I-70 near Shreve are closed. Find an alternate route. We will keep you updated when the highway reopened.— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) November 27, 2018
After emergency crews arrived on the scene, the eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed until around 9 a.m. During the closure, traffic was diverted off the interstate at Grand.
After the scene was cleared, police said the woman was conscious and breathing while being taken to the hospital. She was later listed as stable.
The investigation is ongoing.
