ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Interstate 44 was closed at Route 141 for more than an hour Friday due to a crash, MoDOT says.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a single vehicle crash resulted in the driver's death.
All eastbound lanes of traffic on I-44 just before Route 141 were closed just before 7:00 p.m.
All lanes re-opened around 8:15 p.m.
