ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A crash forced lanes of eastbound Interstate 64 closed at Lindbergh Friday morning.
At least two lanes of the interstate were closed around 7 a.m. as first responders were on the scene. Traffic was backed up past Ballas around the same time.
The lanes reopened to traffic before 7:30 a.m.
Other details regarding the crash have not been released.
