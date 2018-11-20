ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Eastbound I-64 at Big Bend has reopened after it was closed Tuesday morning due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer and an overturned car.
MODoT said the eastbound lanes of I-64 were reopened in a tweet.
ACCIDENTI-64 EB AT BIG BEND BLVDCLEARED AT 10:38 AM— MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) November 20, 2018
The Richmond Heights PD said in a tweet around 10 a.m. that both the eastbound and westbound lanes were closed due to two separate accidents.
Be advised east and west I64 at Big Bend is completely shut down due to two unrelated accidents!— Richmond Heights PD (@RHPoliceDeptMo) November 20, 2018
No injuries have been reported.
