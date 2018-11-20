I-64 crash at Big Bend

An accident involving a tractor-trailer and an overturned car has closed EB I-64 at Big Bend.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Eastbound I-64 at Big Bend has reopened after it was closed Tuesday morning due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer and an overturned car.

MODoT said the eastbound lanes of I-64 were reopened in a tweet.

The Richmond Heights PD said in a tweet around 10 a.m. that both the eastbound and westbound lanes were closed due to two separate accidents.

No injuries have been reported. 

